Sri Sri Ayurveda to launch its products in 30 more countries

Sri Sri Ayurveda, the FMCG brand from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is expanding its line of home and personal care products even as it sells its apparel line exclusively online. File photo: Mint

Mumbai: Sri Sri Ayurveda, the FMCG brand from spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, will launch its products in 30 more countries, taking the total number of countries it is available from 33 to over 60, a top company executive said.

“We will focus on countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Russia where we are already present,” said Arvind Varchaswi, managing director of Sri Sri Tattva, the new name of the brand.

The company has also partnered with Franchise India to open 1,000 new stores that will exclusively sell Sri Sri brands, much like competitor Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s network of Chikitsalaya stores. 600 of these stores will be opened this year, Varchaswi said.

For this, Sri Sri is expanding its line of home and personal care products even as it sells its apparel line exclusively online. “We will launch 20-25 products in the next one month,” Varchaswi said.

Among these is a line of health cookies the company has launched in collaboration with Bangalore-based biscuit maker Unibic Foods India Pvt Ltd. Unibic manufactures these biscuits.

Rival Patanjali Ayurved led by Baba Ramdev is entering dairy and apparel segments this year, Mint reported on 15 September.