Vodafone launches ‘SuperWeek plan’ with unlimited calls, 500 MB data at Rs69

Vodafone says repeat purchases of SuperWeek plan can be made. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s second-largest telecom operator Vodafone on Thursday announced a short-duration plan that offers unlimited calling and 500 MB data at about Rs69 with 7 days of validity.

The move comes at a time when the Indian telecom market — the second-largest in the world after China — is witnessing an intensifying competition among telecom operators which are trying to outdo each other with newer packs and attractive bundled offers to woo consumers.

Vodafone, in a statement, said its ‘SuperWeek plan’ will enable customers to make “unlimited local and STD calls to any network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs69 for a week”.

Repeat purchases of the pack can be made, Vodafone said, adding that the new packs are available across all retail outlets, USSD, website and its app.