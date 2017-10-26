 Vodafone launches ‘SuperWeek plan’ with unlimited calls, 500 MB data at Rs69 - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Oct 26 2017.

Vodafone launches ‘SuperWeek plan’ with unlimited calls, 500 MB data at Rs69

Vodafone says the ‘SuperWeek plan’ will enable customers to make ‘unlimited local and STD calls to any network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs69 for a week’
PTI
Vodafone says repeat purchases of SuperWeek plan can be made. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Vodafone says repeat purchases of SuperWeek plan can be made. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: India’s second-largest telecom operator Vodafone on Thursday announced a short-duration plan that offers unlimited calling and 500 MB data at about Rs69 with 7 days of validity.

The move comes at a time when the Indian telecom market — the second-largest in the world after China — is witnessing an intensifying competition among telecom operators which are trying to outdo each other with newer packs and attractive bundled offers to woo consumers.

Vodafone, in a statement, said its ‘SuperWeek plan’ will enable customers to make “unlimited local and STD calls to any network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs69 for a week”.

Repeat purchases of the pack can be made, Vodafone said, adding that the new packs are available across all retail outlets, USSD, website and its app.

