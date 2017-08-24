News in Numbers: Bharti Airtel adds 600,000 subscribers in July

Airtel was able to maintain its market share at 29.61% as of last month compared to 29.62% as of June this year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

600,000

What is it? The number of subscribers Bharti Airtel added in July, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Why is it important? This comes amid stiff competition, especially with the entry of Reliance Jio last year, which sparked a huge price war in the market. Airtel was able to maintain its market share at 29.61% as of last month compared to 29.62% as of June this year. However, four firms—Vodafone, Idea Cellular, Aircel and Telenor—lost 4.37 million customers in July. Reliance Jio’s market share increased slightly to 12.99% as of July from 12.38% in the previous month.

Tell me more: India’s total subscriber base is 949 million with the addition of 3.78 million in July.

12

What is it? The number of major institutional investors in Infosys that have reportedly asked the company to bring back former CEO Nandan Nilekani on its board.

Why is it important? After former chief executive Vishal Sikka quit on Friday amid an ongoing battle between the company’s founder and the board of directors, Infosys shares tanked to a three-year low on Monday. The firm’s investors are anxious to end the ongoing feud and return the company to stability. Reports suggest that Nilekani, one of the co-founders of Infosys, may accept an offer to be the non-executive chairman, which could mean that the company’s chairman R. Seshasayee may step down in the near future that in turn could lead to significant changes in the board.

Tell me more: The group of institutional investors who have written a letter to the Infosys board own approximately 10% of the company’s shares, which is slightly less than the 12.75% held by retired founder executives and their families.

1,094

What is it? The number of people who had died from swine flu until 20 August this year.

Why is it important? This is around four times the number of swine flu deaths recorded in all of last year (265). The number of cases had increased multiple times to 22,186 until 20 August from 1,786 cases last year. Swine flu or the H1NI virus is a relatively new strain of an influenza virus whose symptoms mimic those of the regular flu and is highly contagious. It was declared to be in the post-pandemic period in August 2010 by the World Health Organization, which did not rule out localized outbreaks of different magnitudes to show significant levels of H1N1 transmission.

Tell me more: India saw the worst swine flu outbreak in 2009-10 when 2,700 people were killed and around 50,000 affected.

Rs200

What is it? Rs 200 denomination currency note will soon become legal tender.

Why is it important? The Rs 200 note will plug a gap as there are no currency notes between Rs 100 and Rs 500. In addition, a higher percentage of currency notes of lower denomination will make it difficult to hoard black money.

Tell me more: As of 11 August this year, currency in circulation stood at Rs 15.7 trillion, around 89% of what was in circulation on 4 November 2016, four days prior to demonetisation.

Rs8 lakh

What is it? The annual income level beyond which candidates from other backward castes (OBCs) will not be eligible for reservation benefits in government jobs and educational institutions.

Why is it important? The revised limit is 33% higher than current cut-off mark of Rs 6 lakh, but it is much lower than Rs 10.5 lakh suggested by the National Commission for Backward Classes. A 2014 research study found reservation has increased the share of OBCs in government jobs and higher education. As of December 2016 there were 13,533 vacancies for OBCs in ten ministries and departments with the most employees in central government, including state-run firms.

Tell me more: The government has appointed a commission to create sub-categories among OBCs for central government jobs, as it was felt that a small number of castes among OBCs corner most of the jobs -- but the government hasn’t collected any data to support this view.

howindialives.com is a search engine for public data