Set up hotline to receive Blue Whale Challenge tip-offs: Nasscom tells govt

New Delhi: Information technology (IT) body Nasscom and Data Security Council of India (DSCI) have recommended setting up a hotline or web portal to receive tip-offs to identify sources of the deadly ‘Blue Whale’ Challemge, which has been allegedly linked to the deaths of several children worldwide, including in India.

“We have also reached out to the ministry of women and child development to issue alerts to parents, schools and colleges, and recommended that it activates a hotline or web portal to receive tip-offs to identify sources of the game,” Nasscom-DSCI said in a statement.

It added that an advisory has been issued for all stakeholders concerned to “annihilate the danger posed by this game”.

The infamous Internet game has administrators assigning dangerous tasks to players, including self-inflicting wounds on the body during a 50-day period. The players are asked to share photos after finishing every task. The final task requires the player to commit suicide.

Earlier this week, the ministry of electronics and IT had directed the Internet majors—Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo—to immediately remove links of the Blue Whale Challenge.

Mumbai and West Midnapore district have reported deaths linked to this game. A teen in Kerala is suspected to have committed suicide while playing this game. There are reports of timely interception of suicide attempt by boys in Solapur and Indore who were playing this deadly game.