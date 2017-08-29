GST collection for first month at Rs92,283 crore, exceeds estimates: FM Arun Jaitley
FM Arun Jaitley says Rs92,283 crore has been collected from the first filings of GST returns, higher than the estimated Rs91,000 crore
New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the GST collection for July has exceeded Rs91,000 crore for central and state taxes.
The finance minister said Rs92,283 crore has been collected from the first filings of GST returns, including Rs7,198 crore from cess on demerit goods.
First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 07 01 PM IST
Topics: GST GST collection Arun Jaitley GST returns July
