Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 07 01 PM IST

GST collection for first month at Rs92,283 crore, exceeds estimates: FM Arun Jaitley

FM Arun Jaitley says Rs92,283 crore has been collected from the first filings of GST returns, higher than the estimated Rs91,000 crore
PTI
Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said GST collections for July has exceeded estimates. Photo: PTI
Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said GST collections for July has exceeded estimates. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the GST collection for July has exceeded Rs91,000 crore for central and state taxes.

The finance minister said Rs92,283 crore has been collected from the first filings of GST returns, including Rs7,198 crore from cess on demerit goods.

First Published: Tue, Aug 29 2017. 07 01 PM IST
Topics: GST GST collection Arun Jaitley GST returns July

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share