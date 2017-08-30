Zydus Cadila gets FDA nod for drugs, shares rise 2%

Zydus Cadila has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.

New Delhi: Zydus Cadila has received approval from the US health regulator to market aspirin and extended release dipyridamole capsules, used to prevent excessive blood clotting and reduce the risk of strokes.

Shares of the company’s listed entity Cadila Healthcare after the announcement rose by over 2% at Rs510 apiece on the BSE.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg/200mg, Zydus Cadila said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will manufacture the drug at its formulations manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.