IIP contracts 0.1% year-on-year in June
India’s industrial output contracted 0.1% in June from a year earlier, government data showed
New Delhi: India’s industrial output, measured by the Index on Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 0.1% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.6% growth in output compared with a revised 2.8% year-on-year increase in May. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 06 07 PM IST
