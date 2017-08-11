Livemint

IIP contracts 0.1% year-on-year in June

India’s industrial output contracted 0.1% in June from a year earlier, government data showed
Manoj Kumar
New Delhi: India’s industrial output, measured by the Index on Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 0.1% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.6% growth in output compared with a revised 2.8% year-on-year increase in May. Reuters

