Former Snapdeal HR head Saurabh Nigam to join Omidyar Network

Bengaluru: Saurabh Nigam, former head of human resources (HR) at online marketplace Snapdeal, will join Omidyar Network’s India arm as the head of its HR division.

Nigam left Snapdeal last month after a three-year tenure. Nigam, an engineering graduate and a MBA holder from XLRI School of Business and Human Resources, was among the last senior leaders to leave Snapdeal, which is in talks to sell itself to larger rival Flipkart.

Nigam said he will join Omidyar Network, the philanthropic firm set up by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, in the role of vice president-human capital later this month.

“I will continue to work towards creating innovative people practices which in turn have positive business impact. I will look forward to doing so on a much broader canvas across different industries in my next role,” Nigam said.