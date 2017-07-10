Car, passenger vehicles sales drop 11% in June: SIAM

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 11.21% to 198,399 units in June from 223,454 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were down 11.24% to 136,895 units as against 154,237 units in June last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 2.18% to 964,269 units as against 943,706 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 4% to 1,527,049 units as compared to 1,468,263 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 1.44% to 56,890 units in June, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered an increase of 1.26% to 1,818,829 units from 1,796,172 units in June 2016, it added.