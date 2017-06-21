Paris Air Show: Flying cars, supersonic jets highlights at aviation’s biggest spectacle
Boeing and Airbus are battling for aircraft orders at the International Paris Air Show, the biggest aviation gathering in the world, this year
Boeing and Airbus are battling for aircraft orders at the International Paris Air Show, the biggest aviation gathering in the world this year. Low fuel prices, a lack of new planes and aggressive ordering in past years means deal flow could be light. Boeing has drawn in some buyers with its new 737 Max 10, which is being positioned to rival the hot-selling Airbus A321neo. Meanwhile, there’s also a range of far-out concepts on display such as supersonic jets and flying cars. Over 350,000 visitors attended the biennial event in 2015, which this year is open to the public from 23-25 June.
First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 08 09 PM IST
