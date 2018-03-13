 PNB fraud: Charge of criminal breach of trust added to FIR - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

PNB fraud: Charge of criminal breach of trust added to FIR

CBI says the acts of PNB’s retired deputy manager Gokulnath Shetty prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under section 409 IPC along with other offences already alleged in the FIR
Last Published: Tue, Mar 13 2018. 10 02 PM IST
PTI
The maximum punishment for the offence under section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) is life imprisonment. Photo: Reuters
The maximum punishment for the offence under section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) is life imprisonment. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told a Mumbai court that it has added the charge of ‘criminal breach of trust’ to the case related to diamond trader Mehul Choksi’s firms in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

The maximum punishment for the offence under section 409 of the IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) is life imprisonment. Among others, the agency has arrested Gokulnath Shetty, the then deputy manager (now retired) of PNB, in connection with issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoUs) to Choksi-owned firms.

“The acts of Shetty prima facie disclose commission of offence punishable under section 409 IPC along with other offences already alleged in the FIR,” read the CBI’s submission before the special court.

Earlier the agency had pressed the charge of cheating under the IPC and relevant charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The CBI has alleged that firms controlled by diamond traders Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi obtained fraudulent LoUs and letters of credit (LCs) worth $2 billion (Rs12,636 crore) from PNB in connivance with bank officials.

First Published: Tue, Mar 13 2018. 10 02 PM IST
Topics: PNB Punjab National Bank PNB fraud CBI FIR

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »