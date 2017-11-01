Toyota domestic sales push up 6.45% to 12,403 units in October

Toyota’s popular models Innova Crysta and Fortuner continued to enjoy good growth in demand in the market. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported a 6.45% rise in domestic sales at 12,403 units in October. The company had sold a total of 11,651 units in the same month last year, Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota exported 1,597 units of the Etios series in October 2017 compared to 974 in the same month last year, a jump of 63.96%. On the sales performance, Toyota director and senior vice-president, sales and marketing, N. Raja said: “We are happy that the festive season has given a positive push to the domestic sales in the auto industry. There is a spur in the customer demand.”

The company’s popular models Innova Crysta and Fortuner continued to enjoy good growth in demand in the market, he added. “We are utilising one of our plants to the maximum capacity to ensure the waiting period is reduced...,” Raja said.

He also said the company’s Camry Hybrid has seen slight improvement in customer demand with no change in price, post cess hike. “The flagship model will continue to be a significant part of the Toyota product line-up. We believe customers will understand and appreciate the benefits of clean and green- friendly HV (Hybrid Vehicle) technology,” he said.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it has slowed production of Camry hybrid at its Bengaluru plant due to decline in customer demand.