Royal Enfield December sales rise 16.67%, Bajaj Auto’s up 29%

New Delhi: India’s two-wheeler industry continued to post robust sales growth in December, led by Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday reported 16.67% growth in total sales at 66,968 units in December. The company had sold 57,398 units in December 2016, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 65,367 units last month as against 56,316 units in December 2016, up 16%. Exports rose 47.96% to 1,601 units as against 1,082 units in the same month previous year, it said.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), on the other hand, reported 50.16% rise in December total sales at 39,786 units. The company had sold 26,495 units in December 2016, SMIPL said in a statement. Domestic sales stood at 32,786 units last month as against 21,362 units in December 2016, a growth of 53.47%.

Exports were at 7,000 units as against 5,133 units in December 2016. During 2017, the company sold a total of 5,41,389 units, up 37.46 per cent over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016.

“With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually,” SMIPL executive vice-president, sales and marketing Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto reported 29.72% increase in total sales in December at 2,92,547 units as against 2,25,529 units in the same month previous year. Motorcycle sales grew 12.52% to 2,28,762 units in December 2017 against 2,03,312 units in December 2016, the company said in a statement.

Sales figures of market leaders Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter Ltd (HMSI) weren’t available at the time of publishing this article.

Commercial vehicles sales zoomed to 63,785 units during the month compared to 22,217 units in the year-ago period, it added. Exports stood at 1,43,038 units in the month as against 1,05,804 units in the same month previous year, a jump of 35.19%.