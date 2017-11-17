Moody’s ups ratings of SBI, HDFC Bank, EXIM India and IRFC
New Delhi: Moody’s Investors Service on Friday upped the long-term ratings of four Indian financial institutions including SBI and HDFC Bank by a notch to Baa2 following the upgrade of the country’s sovereign rating to the same level.
The four institutions with revised rating are Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India), HDFC Bank, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) and State Bank of India (SBI), Moody’s said in a statement.
In the case of HDFC Bank, the rating agency has also upgraded the bank’s baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted it to Baa2 from Baa3, it said.
Moody’s has assigned a stable outlook to SBI’s DIFC branch. The US-based agency today upped India’s rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and changed its rating outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘positive’, saying the reforms will help stabilise rising levels of debt.
Latest News »
- New Delhi, Beijing agree maintaining peace vital for growth of bilateral ties
- Govt forms panel to review insolvency and bankruptcy code
- A property market slump may have ripple effects on innovation, productivity of staff
- I-T issues draft norms allowing foreign banks to convert local branches into wholly owned units
- Govt to decide on capital allocation based on bank business plans: SBI chief Rajnish Kumar