Ford Endeavour prices up by up to Rs1.8 lakh after GST cess hike

Ford India sells a range of vehicles in the country, from Figo hatchback to iconic Mustang sedan. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Automaker Ford India has raised prices of its premium SUV Endeavour by up to Rs1.8 lakh following hike in goods and services tax (GST) cess rates.

The company sells a range of vehicles in the country, from Figo hatchback to iconic Mustang sedan. “Price of Endevour has gone up in the range of Rs1.2 lakh to Rs1.8 lakh depending on the variant,” a company spokesperson said.The impact on company’s other models has not been much, the spokesperson added.

Various automakers including Hyundai Motor India, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Honda Cars India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) have already raised prices following the hike in cess. The cess rates, under the GST, on mid sized and large cars and SUVs have been increased by 2, 5 and 7% respectively.

Under the GST regime, which was rolled out from 1 July, cars now attract the highest tax slab of 28% and on top of that is the cess ranging from 1% to 22%.