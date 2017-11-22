Crisil upgrades ratings on Tata Teleservices’ bank loan facilities
New Delhi: Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd on Wednesday said Crisil has upgraded the ratings on its bank loan facilities of Rs5,166 crore.
The credit rating agency cited the “strong support” expected from Tata Sons to Tata Teleservices and its associate TTML as rationale for the upgrade. “Crisil has upgraded its ratings on the bank loan facilities of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (TTML) to ‘CRISIL AA-/CRISIL A1+’ from ‘CRISIL A/CRISIL A1’,” TTML said in a regulatory filing.
Crisil’s AA rating indicates high degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. The ratings have been removed from ‘watch with developing implications’ and a ‘stable’ outlook has been assigned to the long-term facilities, the rating agency said in a statement.
Tata Sons intends to invest Rs20,000 crore in Tata Tele (against the earlier plan of Rs14,000 crore) that will be used primarily for repaying debt. The remaining bank debt is expected to be refinanced through debt instruments of short to medium term maturity, the statement said, adding that Tata Sons will work with Tata Tele in case the latter needs to arrange for any shortfall in liquidity that may be required for on-time debt repayment.
“Crisil had placed its ratings on Tata Tele on ‘Watch with Developing Implications’ on October 17, 2017, following announcement by TTML to combine Tata Tele’s consumer mobile business with Bharti Airtel,” it noted.
Tata Tele has also announced plans of divesting its enterprise, and fixed line and broadband businesses to group companies. “Crisil has received clarity over likely timelines for divesting the consumer mobile and other businesses, and the overall debt reduction plan, and believes Tata Sons’ continued support will enable Tata Tele to meet external liabilities in a timely manner,” the statement said.
Latest News »
- Karnataka Assembly passes medical bill after dropping controversial clauses
- EPFO relaxes norms for pensioners to file life certificates
- Gujarat polls 2017: Reservation promise over 50% cap a big joke, says Nitin Patel
- UBI gets Sebi approval for Rs1,000 crore equity issue via QIP
- Gold, silver recover on renewed demand in Mumbai
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Temporary staffing firms seek rapid growth through a spree of acquisitions
Jet Airways: cost reduction isn’t good enough?
Edible oil duty hike doesn’t spoil investor appetite for packaged food stocks
Company earnings estimates continue to be cut after September quarter results
The pros outweigh the cons for tyre firms