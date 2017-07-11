Reliance Jio reduces validity on Rs309 plan, unveils new packs as offer runs out

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has reduced validity and effective data offered under a revamped Rs309 plan, and has unveiled two new tariff plans, including one with 84GB data for 84 days for Rs399, as per the company’s website.

The move comes after Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer—launched on 11 April—reached the maximum allowed 90-day promotional period on 9 July. According to information on the company’s website, Jio will now offer 56GB data for 56 days for Rs309, which effectively means that pre-paid consumers will get 1GB data per day.

More From Livemint »

Earlier, the pack was valid for 84 days for the same amount with 1GB data per day. Bank of America Merrill Lynch in its latest report said that Jio is reducing its discounts and raising implied tariffs which would be “directionally positive” for Bharti Airtel and Indian telecom sector.

Jio has also introduced two new pre-paid plans—Rs349 and Rs399 for its Prime members. Under the Rs349 plan, users are being offered 20GB data for 56 days, while Rs399 will get them 84 GB data valid for 84 days.

“The move is largely on expected lines ... It provides some breather (not relief) to the industry that has been reeling under the Jio promotion onslaught,” Kotak Securities said in a report. It added that the move should “provide the industry an opportunity to stem the free fall in ARPU (Average Revenue per user) levels seen in the past three quarters”.

For post-paid customers, Jio launched a Rs399 plan that offers three months validity with 90GB data.