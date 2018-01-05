New Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour coming soon

All previous Rs 10 notes issued by RBI in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. Photo: iStockphoto

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon bring into circulation new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour, which will have India’s cultural heritage Konark Sun Temple as a motif on the reverse side.

The central bank will shortly issue Rs 10 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi series, bearing signature of Urjit R. Patel, RBI governor, it said in a release. The base colour of the note is chocolate brown, it said.

Mint first reported about the new Rs 10 notes in chocolate brown colour on 3 January.

“The new denomination has motif of Sun Temple, Konark on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage,” RBI said. Among the salient features of the new Rs 10 notes, on the obverse (front) the note will bear portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, the Ashoka pillar emblem on the right, watermarks and number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

On the reverse (back), it will carry the year of printing on the left, a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, language panel, motif of Sun Temple and denominational numeral 10 in Hindi script Devnagari.

The dimension of the new Rs 10 note will be 63 mm by 123 mm. “All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 10 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,” it said.