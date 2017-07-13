Mahindra’s Jeeto Minivan to take on Tata Magic Iris

Mumbai: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Thursday launched the Jeeto Minivan, a passenger carrier developed on Jeeto mini truck platform. Pitted against the Tata Magic Iris, with the new offering Mahindra hopes to consolidate its position in the small commercial vehicle segment. Priced at Rs3.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) the passenger carrier will be available in two body forms—hardtop and semi hardtop and three fuel variants—diesel, petrol and CNG. It will be targeted at urban and semi-urban markets and address the last mile connectivity, contract and stage carriage for tour/travel and intra-city people movement

The Minivan will be launched in two phases, with the semi-hard top diesel variant to hit the market first. Over the next couple of months, hard top CNG and diesel variants and semi hard top CNG and petrol variants will be launched, the company said.

With its lower maintenance cost, fatigue free car-like drive-ability, spacious cabin and well-cushioned seating for best in class comfort and a distinctive exterior styling, Mahindra claims the Minivan offers a superior value proposition over its competitors.

“We have identified specific need gaps amongst the customers and I am sure that the Jeeto Minivan will provide a more efficient, safe and comfortable mode of transportation to our customers. In fact the Jeeto Minivan will also be an ideal option for three-wheeler customers to upgrade,” said Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector at the firm.

With the latest addition, Mahindra, which overtook rival Tata Motors in small commercial vehicle sales in fiscal 2017 envisages increasing its share in the passenger carrier segment from the current 21% to 30%, said Veejay Nakra, senior vice-president sales and marketing.

Sales of overall passenger carriers (all manufacturers) including three-wheelers micro and mini vans remained flat at 12,500 units in fiscal 2017 from a year ago period, he said. Besides invalidation of notes, the tightening of purse strings by the financiers owing to high defaults also impacted sales.

Auto firms are hoping for resurgence in the small commercial vehicles segment as the hub and spoke model of transportation is set to gain traction under the GST. On Tuesday, Tata Motors said it is expanding portfolio of its small commercial cargo vehicles under Ace brand with the addition of three new products priced between Rs3.08 lakh and Rs4.78 (ex-showroom Mumbai).