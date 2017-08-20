Nucon Aerospace’s largest production facility comes up in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Nucon Aerospace on Sunday said its largest production facility has come up in the city. K .T. Rama Rao, Telangana minister for IT and industries, inaugurated the facility, the company said.
Nucon has earned a remarkable position in the aviation space and defence products and provided comprehensive solutions to some of its prestigious clients like Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), BrahMos and Rafael, the company said in a release.
Hemant Jalan, chairman and managing director, Nucon said, “We are grateful for the support rendered by our esteemed partners, who indeed helped us in building this world-class facility and also grow over the years.”
Speaking at the function, Rao said the state government is actively considering setting up a third aerospace park near the city.
He said the government has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK’s Cranfiled University for setting up an aviation university in the state capital.
