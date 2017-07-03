Reliance Jio ate into market share of large telecoms in 2016: Trai report

New Delhi: Leading telecom majors Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular saw their market shares shrinking in 2016, giving way to aggressive newcomer Reliance Jio that ended the year with 6.4% market share, as per data by telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

According to the yearly telecom services performance indicator report of Trai, Bharti Airtel saw its market share dip to 23.58% at the end of December 2016 from 24.07% in December 2015.

Interestingly, the loss of market share came even as the country’s largest operator saw its subscriber base swell by close to 9.3%. It added 22.56 million new users during 2016.

Vodafone added 11.09 million new users during 2016, but saw its market share slip to 18.16% from 19.15% in December 2015.

Reliance Jio—which began its commercial operations in early September 2016 with free voice and data offerings—ended the year with 6.4% market share and 72.16 million subscribers.

Idea Cellular, had a market share of about 16.9% with a base of 190.52 million customers as on December 2016. This is a tad lower than 17.01% market share that the Mumbai-based operator had in 2015.

India’s wireless subscriber base increased to 1,127 million at the end of December 2016, from 1,010 million at the end of December 2015, a growth of 11.52%.

“During the year 2016, net addition of 116.48 million wireless subscribers was recorded,” the Trai report said.