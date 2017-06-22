Russia’s Rosneft CEO says takeover of India’s Essar is closed

Sochi (Russia): The takeover of India’s Essar Oil by Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft can be now considered as closed, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told a shareholders’ meeting on Thursday.

The deal, where Rosneft will hold a 49% stake, will allow the Russian company to increase oil refining output by 20% this year, he said.

Sechin also said that the synergy effect from the privatisation of oil company Bashneft had totalled more than 40 billion roubles ($669.9 million) in the first two quarters of this year.

Rosneft’s gas production is set to be rising by more than 10% a year, Sechin said, while overall investments are seen at more than 1 trillion roubles annually in the coming years.Reuters