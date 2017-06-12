Arun Jaitley to states on farm loan waiver: generate your own funds

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the public sector banks have made stable operating profit of Rs1.5 trillion in 2016-17, net profit at Rs574 crore after provisioning. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Monday discussed the issue of non-performing assets (NPAs), finances of banks, review of financial inclusion in his meeting with heads of public sector banks (PSBs).

The finance minister told reporters that the PSBs have made stable operating profit of Rs1.5 trillion in 2016-17, net profit at Rs574 crore after provisioning.

He also acknowledged that there’s challenge on credit growth as well as the need for a speedy resolution for all pending NPA cases.

Responding to Maharashtra government’s decision on farm loan waiver, Jaitley said that states which want to go in for farm loan waiver will have to generate funds from their own resources.