Are Indian MSMEs ready for e-commerce?
E-commerce can help Indian micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) expand their market globally
Indian micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) are digitising rapidly. By adopting technology, such firms connect with customers digitally, trading globally through the e-commerce platform. This has opened up opportunities for MSMEs to expand their market globally. A report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME), ‘Exploring Potential of E-Commerce for Retail Exports of Indian MSMEs in Manufacturing Sector,’ explains the huge potential for Indian exports online.
First Published: Thu, Sep 21 2017. 11 45 PM IST
Topics: e-commerce MSMEs India technology online shopping
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share