Are Indian MSMEs ready for e-commerce?

The number of digital buyers across the world is expected to reach 2.07 billion in 2019. Photo: iStock

Indian micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) are digitising rapidly. By adopting technology, such firms connect with customers digitally, trading globally through the e-commerce platform. This has opened up opportunities for MSMEs to expand their market globally. A report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (CMSME), ‘Exploring Potential of E-Commerce for Retail Exports of Indian MSMEs in Manufacturing Sector,’ explains the huge potential for Indian exports online.