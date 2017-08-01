50 cyber attack incidents reported in financial sector: govt

A research and development fund for cyber security worth Rs1,000 crore has been created. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: A total of 50 incidents of cyber attacks affecting 19 financial organizations have been reported from 2016 till June 2017, the government has said.

Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir was responding to a question on whether there were reports of any cyber attacks on banking and other cashless network utilization in the current digital era. The government had on 8 November 2016 announced demonetisation of Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes. “As per the information by the Indian computer emergency response team (CERT-In), 50 incidents affecting 19 financial organizations have been reported during the period of November, 2016 to June, 2017,” Ahir said.

He said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues guidelines on cyber security for banks. The minister of state for home affairs added that the ministry of electronics and information technology has created a dedicated digital payment division for protection of online payment. Till date, cyber security mock drills involving 148 organizations from different sectors, including the finance sector, have been conducted to assess the cyber security preparedness of these organizations, he said.

“CERT-In has issued 21 advisories for security safeguards covering point of sale, micro ATMs, electronic wallets, online banking, smartphones, unified payment interface, unstructured supplementary service data, RuPay, SIM cards, wireless access points/routers, mobile banking, cloud, Aadhaar-enabled payment systems etc,” Ahir said. A separate research and development fund for cyber security worth Rs1,000 crore has been created, to be spent over a period of five years for upgrading technological capacity, he said.