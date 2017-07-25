Truimph launches Tiger Explorer XCx priced at Rs18.75 lakh in India

New Delhi: British niche bike maker Truimph on Tuesday launched its new model Tiger Explorer XCx in India priced at Rs18.75 lakh (pan India). The Explorer XCx is powered by a 1,215cc triple engine and has features such as ABS and traction control, Triumph Motorcycles India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly said with its state-of-the-art features and rider focused technology, the Tiger Explorer XCx is suited for both on and off road riding, ensuring superb stability and control. He said the Triumph Tiger family has been pivotal in building the adventure riding category and culture in India.

The model features an inertial measurement unit that uses sensors to monitor and respond to the bike’s movement status to calculate the lean angle. This measurement ensures greater stability by optimising performance of the ABS and traction control systems, the statement said. Triumph has over 4,000 customers in total in India.

It sells a range of premium motorcycles across various categories, including adventure and touring, cruisers and classics. These include Tiger Explorer family, Rocket III, Bonneville Bobber, Daytona 675, Street Triple family, among others.