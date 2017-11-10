Vodafone invites RCom customers following network shutdown

Vodafone said rCom customers opting for Vodafone network would get new data and voice offers. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Chennai: Telecom service provider Vodafone on Friday said Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) customers can use its network for facilitating port-out requests.

Recently, RCom said it would shut down voice call service from 1 December and its customers could move to other networks by this year end, as per directions by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Vodafone said in a statement that the initiative will help facilitate porting out and ease connectivity for customers facing network shutdown. “We at Vodafone always try to offer maximum value to our customers in terms of service, network and price,” Vodafone India’s Tamil Nadu business head, S. Murali, said.

“In line with this endeavour, we are very pleased to extend our value for money propositions for all customers in Tamil Nadu, facing network shutdown,” he said.

Vodafone said customers opting for Vodafone network would get new data and voice offers. However, this facility was not available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Gujarat, the release added.

