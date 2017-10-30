Govt sets up Arun Jaitley-led panel on PSU bank mergers

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. The Union Cabinet had in August decided to set up an Alternative Mechanism to fast track PSU bank consolidation to create strong lenders. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Moving ahead with banking reforms in for public sector lenders, the government on Monday constituted a ministerial panel headed by finance minister Arun Jaitley oversee PSU bank mergers.

The other members of the panel on PSU bank mergers include railway and coal minister Piyush Goyal and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“Govt walks the talk on banking reforms; constitutes Alternative Mechanism for PSBs consolidation; Finance Minister to head,” Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said in a tweet.

While announcing the unprecedented Rs2.11 trillion bank recapitalisation plan for PSU banks last week, Jaitley had said capital infusion move will be accompanied by series of banking reforms over the next few months.

The Union Cabinet had in August decided to set up an Alternative Mechanism to fast track PSU bank consolidation to create strong lenders. The move to create large banks aims at meeting the credit needs of the growing Indian economy and building capacity in the PSU bank space to raise resources without dependence on the state exchequer.

The Alternative Mechanism will oversee the proposals coming from boards of PSU banks for consolidation. The decision to set up the Alternative Mechanism follows State Bank of India’s (SBI) merger with its five associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank.