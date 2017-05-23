New Reliance Jio tariff plans against Trai norms, Vodafone tells HC

Reliance Jio’s two new tariff plans were the “Summer Surprise” offer and the “Dhan Dhana Dhan” offer, which gave two additional months on a recharge of Rs408. Photo: Indranil Bhowmik/Mint

New Delhi: Telecom major Vodafone India on Tuesday claimed in the Delhi high court that the two new tariff plans offered by Reliance Jio (RJIO) since last month were in violation of the Trai’s guidelines.

RJIO’s two new tariff plans were the “Summer Surprise” offer, which gave three months’ additional complimentary service on a minimum monthly recharge of Rs402 and the “Dhan Dhana Dhan” offer, which came after the first one was withdrawn, that gave two additional months on a recharge of Rs408. Vodafone made the allegation in an application moved by it before justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, seeking to amend its petition filed early this year against RJIO’s free trial offer of its 4G services.

Vodafone in its petition has claimed that by providing the free voice calls and continuing to do so as a promotional offer beyond a period of 90 days, RJIO was violating norms and Trai’s tariff orders and regulations. It has said it was also aggrieved by Trai allowing the alleged violation to continue. RJIO has denied the allegations.

The court on Tuesday allowed Vodafone to amend its petition and listed the matter for hearing on 27 July. Vodafone also withdrew its application challenging Trai’s consultation process to frame rules for network testing before a full-fledged launch.

In the consultation paper, the regulator has also sought views on a host of other issues including whether a telecom operator should be allowed to enrol subscribers as test users, restrictions on their numbers, period of use for trial service and criteria to differentiate test phase from commercial launch.