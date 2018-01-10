India’s fuel demand rose 7.5% in December
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed
India’s fuel demand rose 7.5% in December compared with the same month last year.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 17.39 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
Petrol sales were 10.3% higher from a year earlier at 2.17 million tonnes.
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 6.0% to 2.06 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 1.4% to 1.02 million tonnes.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 3.7% up, while fuel oil use edged lower 10.1% in December.
First Published: Wed, Jan 10 2018. 11 13 AM IST
