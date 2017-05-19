Ambit Capital hires Vikrant Narang to head NBFC business

The NBFC will focus on structured finance of up to Rs250 crore, Sanjay Sakhuja, CEO, Ambit Investments said. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Mumbai-based financial services company Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd has named Vikrant Narang to head its non-banking finance company (NBFC).

Narang, who joins Ambit from private equity firm KKR’s NBFC business, will head the NBFC, which will focus on structured finance.

Narang has extensive experience across structured finance, acquisition financing, syndicated loans and corporate finance in onshore and offshore markets.

Prior to KKR, he worked with Barclays, ABN Amro, and PwC. Narang is a chartered accountant by training, and a BA in economics from Delhi University.

Ambit Capital has also hired Sunil Gulati as an external senior advisor. Earlier, Gulati headed RBL Bank’s credit division.

Gulati has over three decades of global experience in banking and has worked with companies like Bank of America, ING and Yes Bank.

The NBFC will focus on structured finance of up to Rs250 crore, Sanjay Sakhuja, CEO, Ambit Investments said in a statement.

Ambit Capital works in equity capital markets, corporate finance and private equity, along with wealth and asset management.