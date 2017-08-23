Nuu Mobile to enter India, to invest $5 million this year

Representational Image. Nuu Mobile is Google Mobile Service certified mobile manufacturer and hence the devices are secure. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Hong Kong based Nuu Mobile on Wednesday announced its entry in the Indian market, with plans to invest $5 million in brand building exercises this year and target to sell 2 million devices per annum. “India is about to surpass the US and become the second largest smartphone market after China.

It is a very exciting time for us to expand our reach into the Indian market,” Nuu Mobile Founder and Director Danny Sit said after unveiling four model of 4G VoLTE smartphones. The phones will start selling across all cities in North and North-east India from second week of September. “We have entered in Indian market after a lot of homework.

Therefore, we are launching only four 4G VoLTE mobile devices from our wide portfolio to meet expectation of Indian consumers. We started selling Nuu mobiles in the US in 2012. At present, we sell in 35 countries and never backed out from any market. We are committed for India market as well,” Sit said. The company unveiled smartphones in the range of Rs9,999 to Rs15,999 a unit build on Android 6.0 and 7.0 platform.

The phones have Mediatek octacore chipset starting with processing speed of 1.3 gigahertz, dual 4G sim slot, 2 to 3 GB RAM and 16 to 32 GB internal memory. “We plan to invest $5 million this year in establishing our brand in India. We are providing free pick and drop service during warranty period in case consumer face any problem in our handsets. Nuu mobile will sell phone across India by end of this year but to begin with we will sell it only in North and North-east India,” Nuu Mobile India, CEO and Director Riyas Usman said.

The company has partnered with third party service centre firm Servify, which has around 2,000 service centres, to provide after sales services. Sit said the company will evaluate manufacturing option in India after achieving sales of 2 million units next year. Talking about security concern in smartphones, he said Nuu Mobile is Google Mobile Service certified mobile manufacturer and hence the devices are secure.

“We sell only pure Android devices. They get regular security updates from Google. This talks about security in Nuu Mobile devices,” Sit said. The company has direct workforce of 300 people to oversee sales and logistics, and plans to increase its research and development team to customise Nuu Mobile smartphones to suit local needs, Usman said.