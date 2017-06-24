Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jun 24 2017. 11 15 AM IST

No plans for H1B visas to come up specifically during Modi-Trump meet: US

White House says there is no plans to raise the H1B visa issue during Donald Trump’s meeting with PM Modi as the issue is under review and there is no changes in the existing policy

Lalit K Jha
Narendra Modi arrives in the US Capitol tonight on a 3-day visit during which he would have a meeting with Donald Trump at the White House. Photo: Hindustan Times
Washington: The White House has said that there were no specific plans to raise the contentious H1B visa issue during US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the issue was under review and there have been no changes in the existing policy.

“On the H1B visas issue, there’s no plans for that to come up specifically,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of Modi-Trump meeting at the White House on Monday. But if raised by the Indian side, the Americans are ready for it, the official said.

“But if it’s raised, I would just note that the administration has signed some executive orders related to work and immigration, and President Trump’s executive order on H1B visas of course directs the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Secretary of Labour and the Secretary of Homeland Security to propose potential reforms to the H1B visa program,” the official said.

“However there have been no immediate changes to visa application or issuance procedures, so we’re not in a position to kind of prejudge what the outcome of the review might be. So there’s really been no changes as such at this point, and no specific changes that target any specific country or sector as of yet,” said the senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. PTI

First Published: Sat, Jun 24 2017. 10 17 AM IST
Topics: H1B Visas Narendra Modi Donald Trump Modi US Visit White House

