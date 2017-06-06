Oil India makes oil discovery in Assam basin

Oil india Ltd had made 10 discoveries in its operational areas of Assam during 2016-17. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd (OIL), the nation’s second largest state explorer, on Tuesday said it has made an oil discovery in the Baghjan area of upper Assam basin.

“The well South Baghjan-2 encountered multiple sands in Narpuh and Lakadong+Therria formations. On testing, a 15 meter thick sand at a depth of 4,154 meters produced oil at the rate of 100 cubic meters per day,” the company said in a statement. The discovery was made in the Baghjan Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the upper Assam basin.

“Presently, the well has been put on regular production,” said the company, adding further appraisal of the discovery is planned that is likely to enhance the oil and gas production.

OIL had also made 10 discoveries in its operational areas of Assam during 2016-17. “The discoveries have opened up avenue for further exploration of already identified leads / prospects in the area,” the statement added.