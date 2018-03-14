World Bank plans to boost India lending by $1 billion annually for next 5 years

World bank headquarters in Washington. Last November, India jumped into 100th place on the World Bank’s ranking of countries by Ease of Doing Business for the first time in its report for 2018, up about 30 places. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The World Bank plans to raise lending to India by about $1 billion every year for the next five years from the current $3 billion to $3.5 billion, its country director to India said on Wednesday.

The lending will be mainly for infrastructure projects, Junaid Ahmad said.

Last November, India jumped into 100th place on the World Bank’s ranking of countries by Ease of Doing Business for the first time in its report for 2018, up about 30 places, driven by reforms in access to credit, power supplies and protection of minority investors. Reuters.