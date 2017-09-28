The state of private equity in India

The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector followed with 12 exits by PE funds worth around $631 million. Photo: Bloomberg

Private equity (PE) investments in India declined 13% by deal value to $6.3 billion in the second quarter compared with the preceding quarter, according to the MoneyTree India Report by PricewaterhouseCoopers. The investments were spread across 155 transactions. Information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) accounted for a bulk of the deal value, with investments in the sector rising 93% year-on-year to $2.7 billion. Mumbai, the national capital region centred on Delhi and Bengaluru were the top three locations for PE investments. With 14 deals worth about $718 million, the IT & ITeS sector also led exits in the second quarter. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector followed with 12 exits worth around $631 million. The healthcare and life sciences sector rounded o the top three with 11 exits worth around $556 million.