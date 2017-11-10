GST Council slashes tax rates on 177 items from 28% to 18%

Since businesses with Rs20 lakh annual sales come under the GST, these small units were beset with a higher tax burden, which the GST Council has tried to correct. Photo: PTI

Guwahati: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to cut the tax rate on 177 items from 28% to 18%, leaving only 50 items in the highest tax slab and offering major relief to consumers and businesses.

It is one of the biggest concessions announced after the new indirect tax system took effect on 1 July.

The tax reductions will result in a revenue loss of about Rs20,000 crore a year, four people who attended the council meeting said.

“There was unanimity that in the 28% slab, there should only be the so-called sin and demerit goods (the consumption of which is discouraged through high tax rates). So, today the council took a historic decision to retain only 50 items in the highest slab and to bring down the rate on the rest to 18%,” said Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The tax rate was reduced on a range of goods—from granite and marble to chewing gum and chocolates, deodorants and detergents.

An official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that automobiles and auto components, washing machines and air-conditioners will remain in the 28% slab for the time being.

Jammu and Kashmir finance minister Haseeb Ahmed Drabu said that tax rate rationalization was a continuous process and that eventually, further rate cuts may be possible. West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra said his government had pitched for retaining only tobacco and big luxury items in the highest tax slab.

The tax cut is aimed at making the new indirect tax regime more acceptable to people and to reduce the burden on businesses. Although the tax burden on the items in the highest tax slab was comparable to the tax burden in the erstwhile government, many small businesses with annual sales up to Rs1.5 crore had enjoyed excise duty exemptions in that system. Since businesses with Rs20 lakh annual sales come under the GST, these small units were beset with a higher tax burden, which the council has attempted to correct.

In the afternoon session of the council’s meeting, policy makers will consider making the so-called composition scheme—a flat rate, quarterly payment scheme for small businesses—more attractive.