India ranks 9th in overall Korn Ferry Digital Sustainability Index

Korn Ferry Digital Sustainability Index suggests that India’s digital infrastructure, connected business practices, skills support, empowerment and focus on digital working strategy are serious concern areas. Photo: iStockphoto

India may be the poster child of a mobile-first population but Indian companies ranked ninth out of 14 in the latest edition of the Korn Ferry Digital Sustainability Index (DSI), with below-average performance in four of the five dimensions of digital sustainability.

This suggests that the country’s digital infrastructure, connected business practices, skills support, empowerment and focus on digital working strategy are serious concern areas, demonstrated by the poor rankings in areas like agility, connectivity, empowerment and alignment, and discipline and focus.

According to the new report titled “Thriving in a digital world: Korn Ferry’s Digital Sustainability Index”, US companies are the most digitally sustainable, with consistent strong performance across the five DSI dimensions. The UK (second) and the Netherlands (third) complete the top three nations, while Mexico (12th), Brazil (13th) and Turkey (14th) are placed at the bottom.

India lags in the overall list from developing countries but still outperforms countries like China, Russia and Brazil. India is also ranked ahead of China and Brazil in connectivity, and ahead of Russia in terms of agility, according to the report.