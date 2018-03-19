 Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant

Facebook says it’s conducting a review to determine if the personal data of 50 million users that was reported to be misused by a political consultant still existed
Last Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 09 19 AM IST
Pete Schroeder
In the statement from Paul Grewal, a Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel, the company said it was committed to “vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information.” Photo: Reuters
In the statement from Paul Grewal, a Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel, the company said it was committed to “vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information.” Photo: Reuters

Washington: Facebook said on Sunday it was conducting a “comprehensive internal and external review” to determine if the personal data of 50 million users that was reported to be misused by a political consultant still existed.

The company said in a statement that it was trying to determine the accuracy of allegations that a researcher gave the firm Cambridge Analytica inappropriately obtained Facebook user data starting in 2014.

In the statement from Paul Grewal, a Facebook vice president and deputy general counsel, the company said it was committed to “vigorously enforcing our policies to protect people’s information.” Reuters

First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 09 19 AM IST
Topics: Facebook Cambridge Analytica Paul Grewal Facebook data breach Facebook user data

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »