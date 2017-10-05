News in Numbers: Mahindra to supply 150 electric cars to govt by November

Mahindra’s participation increases the pool of players in an order that has the potential to catalyse adoption of electric vehicles on a commercial plane. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

6%

What is it? The repo rate—the key interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks and which is near its seven-year low—was left unchanged in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest monetary policy released on Wednesday.

Why is it important? This decision was widely expected. The RBI has been under pressure to cut interest rates to boost a sluggish economy—GDP growth slowed to 5.7% in the June quarter, a three-year low. Defending its decision, it cited risks to inflation such as farm loan waivers, implementation of Pay Commission allowances by states, rising global crude prices and revision of prices in the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

Tell me more: The RBI has lowered the statutory liquidity ratio—the amount of bonds banks have to maintain with it—by 50 basis points to 19.5% from mid-October. This would give banks more room to lend, but it remains to be seen if it revives private investment.

$4.5 billion

What is it? India’s new line of credit to Bangladesh, the agreement for which was signed on Wednesday.

Why is it important? With this, India has granted around $8 billion to its neighbour in three stages, the highest amount of loan given by it to any country. Of the first two lines of credit given by India to Bangladesh in 2010 and 2016, the latter had utilised just $576 million until 2016. India, which is the top recipient of loans from World Bank and has availed over $100 billion in loans between 1945 and 2015, lends to smaller countries for strategic and economic reasons.

Tell me more: The latest line of credit to Bangladesh is to fund 17 infrastructure projects, including in power, shipping, railroads, roads and ports.

10%

What is it? Chinese smartphone maker Oppo’s market share (the fourth largest) in the April-June quarter of 2017 in India, according to Counterpoint Research.

Why is it important? India has allowed Oppo to open its own single-brand retail stores, which will add ballast to its efforts to increase its share in the world’s third-largest smartphone market, and push ahead of Xiaomi (16% share) and Vivo (13%). This also spells good news for other foreign makers such as Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo that have been trying to secure similar approvals from Indian authorities.

Tell me more: India allows foreign companies to operate as single-brand retailers on the condition they source 30% products locally. Last year, to attract greater investments, it exempted certain kind of firms from the sourcing condition for three years.

150

What is it? The number of electric cars that Mahindra will supply to the government of India by November 2017 as part of a two-phase order of 10,000 electric vehicles.

Why is it important? Mahindra matched the winning bid of Tata Motors of Rs11.2 lakh and, as the second-placed bidder, won the right to supply a certain quantity of vehicles. It’s good for the Indian electric-vehicle ecosystem as Mahindra has been a leader in this space, with e2o and Verito in its stables. Its participation increases the pool of players in an order that has the potential to catalyse adoption of electric vehicles on a commercial plane.

Tell me more: The government wants 6 million electric vehicles on the road by 2020. But in 2015-16, only 22,000 electric vehicles were sold, of which, only 2,000 were four-wheelers, with the industry beset with numerous challenges. By that count, this government’s objective of seeing all vehicles run on electric charge by 2030 is a very long shot.

3

What is it? The number of coaching stints that Jupp Heynckes, who is set to be named as Bayern Munich coach for the remainder of this season, has previously had at the football club.

Why is it important? The 72-year-old’s interim appointment reflects the paucity of marquee managers in the market today. It is also being seen as a statement by the storied German club of their keenness to wait to draft 30-year-old Julian Nagelsmann of Hoffenheim, last season’s Coach of the Year, on a long-term basis.

Tell me more: In the 2012-13 season, Heynckes led Bayern to a treble—Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles—amid public knowledge that Bayern was replacing him with Pep Guardiola at the end of the season. Heynckes said he would never coach again.

