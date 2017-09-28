Reliance Jio impact: Telecom industry needs time to stabilize, says Icra

The capex intensity for the telecom industry is expected to remain upwards of Rs50,000 crore per annum, says Icra’s Harsh Jagnani. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Stabilization for the telecom industry is still some distance away and the battered sector needs an investment of over Rs50,000 crore annually, says a report.

In a note released a year after the launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, domestic ratings agency Icra on Thursday said the troubles of the industry are far from over and “stabilization (is) still some time away”.

It said the last one year has seen initiation of consolidation, higher data usage, revamp of pricing plans, and greater focus on quality, technology, and content. “Realisation of any upside from these changes is some time away with a difficult transition period. The pricing pressure currently visible is expected to translate into decline in profits for FY2018 as well,” Icra’s sector head Harsh Jagnani said.

In what can only be interpreted as aggravating the troubles, where almost all the players have reported reverses in FY17 largely attributed to Jio’s aggressive posturing, the agency said demand for capital will continue to remain high.

“The telcos would have to consistently invest in network capacity to keep pace with the strong data growth—the capex intensity for the industry is expected to remain upwards of Rs50,000 crore per annum,” Jagnani said.

The agency said both the subscriber market share and the revenue market share of the three top telecom firms—Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd—have increased marginally and is illustrative of the marginalisation or exit of smaller players.

“This can be a major driver for the restoration of pricing power to the industry,” it said. The higher pricing power, coupled with sticky data usage that has grown to 1,000 MB per month from 200 MB in the year ago period, can be an “inflection point” of recovery.

“Sufficient pricing power is critical given the sizeable investment requirements and high operating leverage. The industry can achieve these objectives over the next 12-18 months,” he said.