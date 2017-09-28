Internet governance: India to strengthen focus on data and cyber security

With the rapid increase in the adoption of smartphones, broadband and the Internet of Things (IoT), India will be one of the largest generators of data. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

India is set to reinforce its focus on content and cyber security in internet governance in the coming years.

“The future of internet governance has to focus on how data or the content available on the internet is managed. India is one of the fastest growing countries with data growing at the rate of 40-50% per annum…what role we play in the management of this data is an extremely important question,” said Ajay Kumar, additional secretary, ministry of electronics and information technology.

Speaking at first India Mobile Congress on Wednesday, Kumar also emphasized the importance of cyber security, which he said was a big concern for countries and corporations.

On 25 August, Mint reported that the Indian government is planning to draft a legal framework for cyber security standards to be able to address issues pertaining to data security in a comprehensive manner.

Rekha Jain, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, who also took part in a panel discussion at the India Mobile Congress, urged industry associations to come forward and look at India-specific models for deployment of standards in the area of content and cyber security.