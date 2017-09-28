China to start new energy vehicle production quota from 2019
Chinese carmarkers with an annual production or sales exceeding 30,000 units will be required to obtain a minimum new-energy vehicle credit score from 2019
Beijing: China will require automakers to comply with a cap-and-trade auto emission rule starting from 2019, marking an important step in the government’s efforts to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles.
Automakers making and selling passenger vehicles in China will be required to obtain a minimum new-energy vehicle credit score starting from 2019, the ministry of industry and information technology said in a statement posted on its website.
Carmakers that have annual production or sales of more than 30,000 units must comply with the rule or would have to buy credits, according to the regulator. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Sep 28 2017. 01 12 PM IST
Latest News »
- Morgan Stanley says ‘party’s just begun’ for Indian stock funds
- Angela Merkel may have promised too much in carbon pollution fight
- ‘American Vandal’, TV’s most compelling mystery
- Why premium large format cinemas in India have a tough road ahead
- Sterlite Tech to deploy 5G ready optical fibre cable in Mumbai
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share