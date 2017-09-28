China to start new energy vehicle production quota from 2019

File photo. The new move is seen as an important step in the Chinese government’s efforts to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles. Photo: Reuters

Beijing: China will require automakers to comply with a cap-and-trade auto emission rule starting from 2019, marking an important step in the government’s efforts to phase out fossil fuel powered vehicles.

Automakers making and selling passenger vehicles in China will be required to obtain a minimum new-energy vehicle credit score starting from 2019, the ministry of industry and information technology said in a statement posted on its website.

Carmakers that have annual production or sales of more than 30,000 units must comply with the rule or would have to buy credits, according to the regulator. Bloomberg