Nirav Modi scam: Banks expect PNB to honour LoUs

PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai had issued 1,213 LoUs to Nirav Modi firms since March 2011. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Public sector banks expect Punjab National Bank (PNB) to honour its commitment with regard to letters of undertaking (LoUs) allegedly issued by it to Nirav Modi and its associates, said State Bank of India (SBI) deputy managing director M.S. Sastry.

He also said exact liability will be known after the completion of investigation. “They were all issued by PNB and against that we have made payment,” he told reporters in New Delhi. When asked if he expects PNB to honour all LoUs, he said, “Yes”.

Meanwhile, PNB executive director Sanjiv Sharan said, “the matter is being investigated and it is under the process. So, it can not be inferred right now. We are on the job”. Billionaire jeweller designer Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connivance with certain bank officials allegedly cheated the PNB of Rs12,968 crore through fraudulent LoUs.

The Mumbai branch of PNB had issued as many as 1,213 LoUs fraudulently for the group of companies belonging to Nirav Modi since March 2011. Different investigating agencies, including CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED), are probing the fraud, dubbed as the biggest banking scam in the country.

Both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated disruptions over the issue.

Hit by the PNB fraud, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this week stopped banks from issuing LoUs and letters of comfort for trade finance for imports into the country. The RBI notification said that letters of credit (LC) and bank guarantees (BG) for trade credits for imports into India may continue to be issued, subject to compliance with the provisions.

The LC and BG will make trade finance slightly costlier but it is accepted instrument world-wide, Sastry said.