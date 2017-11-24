 Aircel denies reports of shutting its operations partly - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 03 36 PM IST

Aircel denies reports of shutting its operations partly

Aircel says the media reports regarding insolvency or shutting down operations in 14 circles is completely speculative and misleading
Reuters
Aircel and its rival Reliance Communications had planned to combine their wireless operations, which would have moved part of the debt to the new company’s books. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Aircel and its rival Reliance Communications had planned to combine their wireless operations, which would have moved part of the debt to the new company’s books. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Mumbai: Aircel on Friday denied local media reports that it was partly shutting down its operations, saying it was making efforts to build a profitable business.

“Media reports about Aircel as regard insolvency or shutting down operations in 14 circles is completely speculative & misleading,” Aircel said in a statement.

Earlier this month, local ratings agency CARE said the carrier, majority owned by Malaysia’s Maxis Communications Bhd, had delayed servicing its debt obligations.

Aircel and its rival Reliance Communications had planned to combine their wireless operations, which would have moved part of the debt to the new company’s books. That deal fell apart last month.

First Published: Fri, Nov 24 2017. 03 27 PM IST
Topics: Aircel Aircel operations Aircel insolvency RCom Aircel merger Reliance Communications

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share