For the first time, Goldman Sachs not among the top commodity banks
London: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., for decades Wall Street’s dominant commodities trader, has lost its place among the top three banks in the sector for the first time, according to research group Coalition Development Ltd.
Trading losses in natural gas and power dragged Goldman to its worst annual performance in commodities in its history as a public company last year, leading to a string of high profile exits from the bank’s raw-materials unit.
Last year, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. leapfrogged Goldman to the top spots for commodities revenues at the dozen big banks Coalition tracks, the researcher said Thursday. It’s the first time that Goldman hasn’t featured in the top three in data going back to 2010, and likely since long before that. The lender, together with Morgan Stanley, has long dominated the sector and helped to popularize commodities as an investable asset class.
While JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley tied first in Coalition’s ranking, Australian lender Macquarie Group Ltd— which isn’t included in researcher’s league table—probably came first in commodities revenue last year among banks globally, said Amrit Shahani, research director at Coalition.
As a whole, big banks’ commodity revenues slid 42% last year to the lowest level in more than a decade, Coalition estimated in February. The drop was driven by poor bets on oil and gas, low volatility and subdued trading.
Goldman ranked between fourth and sixth for commodities revenues last year, according to Coalition. The researcher’s analysis doesn’t include Australian, Canadian or emerging-market banks that have a large presence in commodities. Bloomberg
Latest News »
- HCC shares slump 15% on report of possible Lavasa bankruptcy
- What does US Fed interest rate hike mean for Indian markets?
- News in Numbers: Flipkart losses swell to Rs24,000 crore as of March 2017
- UBS sees India’s external finances at risk despite high reserves
- Indian Oil said to mull investing $3.5 billion to expand, upgrade refineries
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors