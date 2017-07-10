Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry
Last Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 09 34 PM IST

Volkswagen’s Porsche brand probed as diesel emissions scandal spreads

Prosecutors in Suttgart say escalating probe started last year into allegations that Porsche may have sold cars with defeat device to manipulate emission standards

Karin Matussek
Porsche brand is the sports car making unit owned by Volkswagen, embroiled in a diesel emission scandal since 2015. Photo: AFP
Porsche brand is the sports car making unit owned by Volkswagen, embroiled in a diesel emission scandal since 2015. Photo: AFP

Latest News »

Berlin: Volkswagen AG’s Porsche brand faces a formal probe by German prosecutors as the diesel emissions scandal spreads to Volkswagen’s iconic sports car maker.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said they were escalating an informal investigation started last year into allegations the Porsche brand may have defrauded consumers by selling autos with software that manipulated emissions.

More From Livemint »

    While no individual suspects were named, investigators are looking into the role of employees at the Porsche brand in Germany and the US, Jan Holzner, spokesman for Stuttgart prosecutors, said in an emailed statement on Monday.

    Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 that about 11 million diesel cars worldwide were fitted with so-called defeat devices—embedded algorithms used to game emissions tests. The company is now facing three separate diesel-fraud probes in its home country. Braunschweig prosecutors are investigating 37 suspects at Volkswagen, while Munich counterparts are looking into an unidentified number of suspects at the Audi unit, one of whom was arrested a week ago. Volkswagen has also faced criminal probes abroad, including the US.

    The Porsche brand’s press office didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

    The brand is the sports car-making unit owned by Volkswagen. It’s separate from Porsche Automobil Holding SE, a listed company whose main asset is a majority share in Volkswagen. Bloomberg

    First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 09 33 PM IST
    Topics: Volkswagen emissions scandal Porsche diesel engines defeat devices

    Editor's Picks »

    Mint on Sunday »

    Share