SBI to raise up to $2 billion via overseas bonds

SBI says the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during fiscal years 2017-18 and 2018-19
Last Published: Mon, Jan 08 2018. 12 45 PM IST
PTI
Shares of SBI were trading 0.44% higher at Rs307.55 on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Shares of SBI were trading 0.44% higher at Rs307.55 on BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) plans to raise up to $2 billion (over Rs12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency.

“The executive committee of the Central Board.. has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.

It said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during fiscal 2017-18 and 2018-19.

