SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar number by February 2018 may be deactivated

All SIM cards have to be mandatorily linked to Aadhaar number to prevent misuse of SIM cards by terrorists and criminals. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The government will proceed with a plan to make it mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with mobile phone SIM cards, failing which all phones will be deactivated after February, IANS new agency said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The linking of Aadhaar and mobile phone SIM cards is being done to comply with orders passed by the Supreme Court in February this year in the Lokniti foundation case which said all SIM cards have to be mandatorily linked to Aadhaar within a year from the judgement date to prevent misuse of SIM cards by terrorists and criminals, the IANS report said.

The report, citing unidentified people, said telecom operators will not be given access to personal data of subscribers linked to their Aadhaar card. The centre had told the Supreme Court in February that it would within a year create a mechanism to verify pre-paid mobile phone subscribers who account for 90% of the total mobile phone subscribers.