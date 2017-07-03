Bajaj Auto sales slide 23% to 2,44,878
Bajaj Auto reports a 23% decline in total sales and a 25% decline in its motorcycle sales in June
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported 23% decline in total sales in June at 2,44,878 units. The company had sold 3,16,969 units in June 2016.
Its motorcycle sales also declined 25% to 2,04,667 units as against 2,73,298 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.
The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 4% during the month to 1,17,903 units from 1,23,252 units in the year-ago period. In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto’s sales in June declined 8% to 40,211 units compared to 43,671 units earlier.
First Published: Mon, Jul 03 2017. 05 41 PM IST
